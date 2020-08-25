KFC icon about to disappear

KFC has announced plans to remove its iconic "It's Finger Lickin' Good" slogan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From today, the famous line will be paused in all KFC advertising across the globe for the first time in the brand's history.

In a statement, the company explained the slogan felt "a bit off" given the current public health crisis, but confirmed it would reappear at an unknown date down the track.

"The world has changed, times are tough and everyone's needed to adapt, and that includes us," KFC said in a statement.

"Our 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' slogan has been around for 64 years for good reason … But we can all agree, this year has been like no other and right now, our slogan doesn't feel quite right.

"So for that reason, we'll be pressing pause on using it in our advertising … for a bit, anyway."

KFC is removing the slogan from all advertising. Picture: Supplied

That sentiment was echoed by KFC Australia chief marketing officer Kristi Woolrych, who said it made sense to halt the line temporarily.

"We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in our current environment," Ms Woolrych said.

"In all seriousness, we think it's important to take a moment to have a little fun during these tough times, but rest assured we'll still be providing 'Finger Lickin' Good' chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing KFC family and customers, here and around the world."

"And for all those fans, don't worry - the slogan will be back. Just when the time is right."

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc, was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952 in Kentucky in the US.

Today, the chain has exploded with 22,000 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories around the world, including more than 600 in Australia alone.

Last year, the brand made headlines after it began using its full name - Kentucky Friend Chicken - across the country.

At the time, the company confirmed it would be using both KFC and Kentucky Fried Chicken, although in branding for new stores, the "KFC" initials had disappeared.

"KFC is who we are. Kentucky Fried Chicken is what we serve," the company said in a statement.

At the time, the "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan began to be seen more frequently while the firm's Australian arm busied itself trademarking a slew of retro-themed logos, including a new signature for Colonel Sanders.

Originally published as KFC icon about to disappear