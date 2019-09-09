High powered delegation pitching Qld's Olympic bid today

TODAY is D-day for Queensland's 2032 Olympic Games bid.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and a high-powered delegation will meet International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to officially throw Queensland's hat into the ring for the greatest prize in international sport.

The IOC has planned a series of top-level meetings where Queensland's bid team will outline the preliminary findings from a cost-benefit analysis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Annette Dew

Ms Palaszczuk will tell Dr Bach that after Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000), the time was ripe for Brisbane to host the 2032 Games.

She will rely on the resounding success of the 2018 Commonwealth Games as a key indicator of Queensland's ability to deliver.

Ms Palaszczuk will also point to Australia's proven track record of hosting big events, as well as our political, fiscal and safety advantages.

The Premier will refer to Brisbane's seamless hosting of the 2014 G20 summit and our economy, underpinned by ­future projects including Queen's Wharf, Brisbane Live, a second airport runway and a new cruise ship terminal.

They will spruik important future transport infrastructure, including Cross River Rail, a very fast rail project, a second M1 to the Gold Coast and major hotel investment.

The delegation also includes Australian Olympic Committee chief John Coates and Star Entertainment chairman John O'Neill.

Mr O'Neill is expected to accentuate the business community's "absolute support'' for another Australian Olympic Games.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien will represent PM Scott Morrison and Council of Mayors head Mark Jamieson will round out the council-state-Commonwealth unity ticket.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison meeting with IOC boss Thomas Bach in Osaka to discuss the 2032 games bid.

Mr Coates has already indicated that Queensland is the only Australian state that could host an August-September Olympics because of its warmer weather.

The IOC has said it would contribute $2.5 billion towards the cost of a Brisbane Games. After meeting with the IOC at Olympic headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, the delegation will head to Paris to inspect 2024 Olympic preparations.

If the European sojourn is deemed a success, Queensland would formally bid before the Tokyo Olympics next August. A decision on whether Brisbane hosts the 2032 games would be made in 2021.