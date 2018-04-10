Key Rainbow Beach Surf Club upgrades underway

The Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaving Club is getting a facelift.

Construction for extensions to the existing building on the Wide Bay Esplanade, which commenced earlier in the year, will lead to a list of new facilities set to enhance productivity and comfort for lifesavers.

Included among the upgrades is a new training room, kitchen and dormitories.

Surf Club President Shane Handy said he hoped the facelift would attract new members.

"The dorms were getting older to the point where they needed upgrades, and the training room was already old,” he said.

"The goal is to make the facilities more appealing for new members to join.

"The training room will be used for anything from standard scenarios, CPR, first aid and advanced resuscitation.”

Mr Handy said the surf club had partially funded the operations, with an added contribution from the State Government.

The upgrades could also mean future developments to the surf club's upper level, though there are no specific plans at present.

Construction is currently estimated to be complete by August or September.