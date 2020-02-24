Key Gympie road upgrade means more jobs for local business

Division 3 Councillor Mal Gear at the site of the Wadell Rd upgrades, which will create more jobs at local business CPM Engineering.

WIDENING and strengthening works on a key Gympie road have paved the way for expansion at local business CPM Engineering Queensland, according to its director Jason McPherson.

Gympie Regional Council announced this week the $745,000 project “to create a surface which will better withstand the additional B-doubles and Higher Mass Limit vehicles” using Wadell Rd is expected to finish by early next month.

CPM Engineering Director Jason McPherson.

Mr McPherson said the upgrades meant CPM Engineering can launch a steel and hydraulics facility out of its Wadell Rd premises, creating enough space for four new jobs.

“We could not have done this and created probably another four jobs if (the road) wasn’t done … because we’ve got to be able to turn the trucks around,” Mr McPherson said.

“We’ve started setting up the showroom and we’re hoping to be up and running before the end of the financial year.

“This is a great outcome for the town.”

Division 3 councillor Mal Gear said the project was “about two years” in the making.

A council spokesman said the project will “make for a safer and more sustainable road surface”.

“The project involves upgrading approximately 350m of Wadell Road by widening the narrow sealed sections and strengthening the existing pavement as well as upgrading storm water drainage,” the spokesman said.

“The Wadell Road, Gympie widen and strengthen Project is budgeted at $745,000 and is a joint initiative of Gympie Regional Council and the Australian Government, through the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

“The project is a result of collaboration and support between Council and the commercial and industrial businesses along Wadell Road.

“Project is due for completion in early March – subject to weather; with Asphalting works planned for late February.”