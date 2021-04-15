Key Gympie charity gets a heartwarming boost

Key Gympie region charity Little Haven Palliative Care has been given a big boost in the form of a more than $4300 donation from the local Heritage Bank branch.

The bank announced this week the funds were taken from its annual calendar, and Little Haven was presented with the donation “to help fund the community-based care and support” it provides across the region.

The funds from the Heritage Bank annual calendar were raised with a gold coin donation from community members who purchased it, with the proceeds donated to a number of charities across southern Queensland.

“We were very fortunate to hear first-hand from the team at Little Haven about the important work they do supporting those experiencing life-limiting illnesses or loss,” Heritage Gympie Branch Manager Amie-Lee Middlebrook said.

Business manager for Little Haven Palliative Care Sue Manton.

“At any one time Little Haven can have up to 95 palliative care clients from babies to the elderly, cared for among four nurses. They can provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until a patient’s time of passing. But not only that, they also provide ongoing support to grieving families.”

Ms Middlebrook said she was amazed at the team’s compassion and dedication in supporting patients and their families during emotionally difficult times.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, they rely on government funding and community support to enable them to continue their services,” she said.

“Because Gympie is such a large region, staff sometimes drive an hour to check on their patients and ensure they are receiving the care and assistance they need.

“Their commitment to putting the needs of patients and their families first really resonates with our values at Heritage.

“We’re delighted to join with the community through this donation and help Little Haven continue to make a positive difference.”