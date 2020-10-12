Key details about new iPhone ‘leaked’

Apple's eagerly-awaited new iPhone will be unveiled in a matter of days, but there has already been a bunch of supposedly leaked information circulating about the new device.

The rumoured details on the new models have not been commented on by Apple as it gears up for its big launch on Wednesday morning, Australian time.

However, tech leaker Kang - which has a reliable track record in successfully predicting new Apple features - posted a detailed breakdown on Chinese social media site Weibo of what we can expect.

It claims there will be four models of iPhones that range in price from $699 to $1099 in US dollars, so that's about $967 to $1520 in Aussie dollars.

It says we can expect a cheaper 'iPhone 12 mini' that will have 64GB of storage and 5.4-inch display.

In addition, there will be regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models that are expected to have 6.1-inch screens and the iPhone 12 Max with a 6.7-inch display.

The standard iPhone 12 is likely to be similar in size and camera layout to last year’s iPhone 11.

That larger phone would carry the biggest screen on an iPhone to date, in line with Samsung's Galaxy Note20.

Here's how the pricing breaks down, according to the leaks:

• iPhone 12 mini: $699 (AUD $970)

• iPhone 12: $799 (AUD $1110)

• iPhone 12 Pro: $999 (AUD $1400)

• iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1099 ($1520)

It's predicted all four models will have new 'Super Retina XDR' displays - that will make them more resistant to breakage - and 5G technology, which will bring Apple's smartphones technologically into line with Samsung's and Google's.

The 12 mini and regular iPhones are rumoured to have wide and ultra-wide camera lenses, while the Pro will also get a telephoto lens for 4x optical zoom. The Max is said to have a 5x optical zoom.

Kang also predicts we'll see Apple announce new wireless "MagSafe" chargers at the launch on Wednesday. These could work with a new wireless charger-compatible iPhone case, according to MacRumors, which uses magnets to help it align correctly.

Colours are expected to include black, white, red, blue and green for the iPhone 12 mini and regular models, while the 12 Pro and Max may come in gold, silver, graphite and navy blue.

Finally, Kang reckons we'll see a $99 HomePod mini announced at the event. The smart speaker, which would be Apple's second after the original HomePod, has been rumoured to be on the way for a while.

While Apple has not commented on the alleged leaks and it's important to take all online rumours with a heavy dose of salt, The Verge points out that Kang has a reliable track record.

It accurately predicted several of Apple's WWDC and September event announcements this year, like the Apple Watch's handwashing feature, and details from last month's event like the new iPad Air's pricing and features.

If you're a supernerd, you should set your alarm for 4am on Wednesday because that's when Apple will officially reveal the new phone's details.

News.com.au will be up bright and early to bring you everything you need to know.

