Kevvie flags radical Broncos shake-up

Lodge in firing line as Kevvie plans to shake up underperforming Broncos roster

Lodge in firing line as Kevvie plans to shake up underperforming Broncos roster

Incoming Broncos coach Kevin Walters is set to make some big changes to the roster and prop Matt Lodge is in the firing line.

Walters vowed over the weekend that he will overhaul the club's culture and hinted a dramatic shake up the playing roster to suit the style of game he plans to coach.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on Kayo. Every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Walters has since told The Daily Telegraph's Paul Kent that he'll be looking to move on big names and high earners, with Lodge being one of those that will be looked at.

"There will be some changes next year" he told The Telegraph.

"There will be some big changes too, not just small changes.

"It won't be player 25 or 26 or 27 being moved on, it will be the other end as well."

Kent told NRL360 on Monday that he asked Walters specifically about Lodge, to which the former Queensland Origin coach said he will "have a talk to him and then assess it after that."

It's a dramatic fall from grace for Lodge.

Axed Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold backed the 25-year-old to be the club's next captain two seasons ago and earlier this year NSW coach Brad Fittler revealed Lodge was on his radar.

But there's one small hurdle to overcome if Walters was to move him, or some other big name players on. Lodge re-signed with the Broncos last year on a deal that would keep him at Red Hill until the end of 2022.

The Telegraph's Phil Rothfield questioned Kent on how the Broncos could pull off the move.

"How does he do that? They're all under contract," he said.

"You just go and do it," Kent responded. "You do what the Warriors did. They went out and they wanted a tough, hard-nosed front-rower. They picked Addin Fonua-Blake but he had two years to go on his contract... did not matter."

"It's negotiation, contracts don't mean anything these days. They don't mean anything if you can do the negotiating. You've got to be clever at that and that's what the Broncos have got to do."

Originally published as Kevvie flags radical Broncos shake-up