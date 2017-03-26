33°
Kevin top marques as he takes home Gympie's last HSV ute

Arthur Gorrie
| 25th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
LAST OF ITS KIND: Gympie business identity Kevin Stolzenberg, with his new wheels, Gympie's last top of the range 2017 HSV Maloo utility.
LAST OF ITS KIND: Gympie business identity Kevin Stolzenberg, with his new wheels, Gympie's last top of the range 2017 HSV Maloo utility. Renee Albrecht

AFTER 30 years of super-hot supercharged motoring pleasure for a generation of super enthusiastic drivers, the HSV marque will soon be no more.

But well known drilling contractor Kevin Stolzenberg does not plan to say goodbye for quite a few years yet.

On Friday he signed the papers and took the car keys that will give him ownership of Gympie's last HSV Maloo utility.

Although often considered part of the Holden Commodore tradition, which is also coming to an end this year, the car is more than a Holden.

"HSV” stands for "Holden Special Vehicle,” but the special part is owned by another company altogether.

A Commodore becomes a very special new vehicle when the people at HSV in Victoria work their magic.

The company was founded by the late racing car driver Tom Walkinshaw, who knew exactly the kind of performance machine he wanted to create.

Madill Holden new and used car sales manager Sean Chambers explained the huge technological investment that gives the car 410kw of power and the stopping, steering and road gripping power and design perfection to handle it.

That 410kw is the output of 6.2 litres of supercharged V-8 technology.

V-8s can be hard on the juice and costly to register, but as fans all know, if that sort of thing is a concern the HSV is probably not the car for you.

All that grunt is delivered to the ground by super-wide tyres on black Rimfire alloy wheels.

None of it is cheap and neither Mr Stolzenberg nor Mr Chambers were all that forthcoming on price, except to say, as Mr Stolzenberg did: "I always liked the expensive cars.”

As they say, it is the car that has everything for the man who wants everything in a car.

You can turn off the reversing cameras and rear parking sensors using the Mylinks Infotainment Screen.

And dual zone climate control is just something to be taken for granted, along with personalised number plates.

"I'll probably chuck a drilling rig in the back,” Mr Stolzenberg said.

But that is a joke, ladies and gentlemen.

He does not even plan to get it dirty.

"I might take it out for groceries occasionally,” he said.

