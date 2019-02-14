Proctor expects brutal showdown with Titans mates

GOLD Coast forward Kevin Proctor has promised there will be no holding back on his Titans teammates in what could be a fiery NRL All Stars encounter on Friday night.

Proctor will represent his heritage by starting in the second-row for the Maori All Stars; opposite him will be indigenous club teammates Nathan Peats, Tyrone Peachey, Tyrone Roberts and Leilani Latu.

"It's always good playing against teammates and especially in a game like this, this will be a pretty heated exchange I reckon because we have got two proud cultures going at each other," said the 29-year-old.

Kevin Proctor in All Stars camp. Picture: Getty Images

"I don't think there will be any love lost. After the game we'll all have a beer together but when we're on the field, we'll try to take each other's heads off."

Proctor, who grew up in the Maniapoto region on New Zealand's North Island, hailed the fixture as a "special" occasion.

"I get to represent both sides of my family," he said. "Both my Mum and Dad are coming down for it so it's going to be a good night.

"This game is so special because we get to embrace our culture and be amongst it a bit more.

"It's something that we don't get to do that often being over in Australia. I try to keep it going at the household as much as I can but I'm always learning new things in Maori camp."

Proctor (middle) has played 21 Tests for New Zealand. Picture: Getty Images

After consecutive off-seasons disrupted by injury - knee in 2017 and throat last year - Proctor is glad to currently be fully fit and hopes the All Stars clash can set up his season.

"It's a big year for me," said the former Palm Beach Currumbin High School student.

"I'm feeling really good, especially with our new conditioning coach there, Dan Ferris, he's really getting the best out of me.

"I feel as strong and as fit as I have been in years so I'm really looking forward to 2019. I think I have got a good base under me to start it off."

The match will kick off at AAMI Park, Melbourne, at 7pm (Qld time).