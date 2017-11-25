Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kerry Shine is weighing up a bid for mayor.
Kerry Shine is weighing up a bid for mayor. Bev Lacey
Council News

Kerry Shine weighs up tilt at Toowoomba mayoral race

Tom Gillespie
by
3rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Toowoomba North MP Kerry Shine could become a dark horse in next year's Toowoomba mayoral election, admitting he was weighing up a tilt at the position.

The former state attorney-general and experienced public servant confirmed rumours that he was considering entering the 2020 council election race.

Mr Shine said he still had a passion for public service, but would need to weigh up the impact a campaign and potential victory would have on his family.

"It's something I am considering and I think I should make up my mind soon if I'm going to run one way or the other," he said.

"People have approached me, but at the moment I haven't made any decision. You have to weigh up a number of things, including family and other matters.

"That's what I have to work out - do I have the time?"

Mr Shine said he hadn't lost his passion to represent, which was playing a major role in considering the opportunity.

"I know what's involved in a political campaign and (a council election) is really a full-time campaign," he said.

"Public service is in the blood, so if I go ahead, that experience in parliament I have would be a benefit for the region."

Mr Shine fell short of a bid to reclaim his former seat in 2017, losing to LNP incumbent Trevor Watts.

He lost the seat in 2012 as part of Campbell Newman's landslide election victory, having held it for four terms since 2001.

Current Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio has yet to rule on his future, but a decision is likely to arrive later this year.

Several candidates have already put their hands up for the 2020 elections, as have several incumbent councillors.

More Stories

kerry shine toowoomba toowoomba north toowoomba regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    premium_icon UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    News Smoke is affecting the area, residents should close windows and doors

    Gympie fire danger sky high and rising

    premium_icon Gympie fire danger sky high and rising

    News Week's last rain hopes evaporate, but what's next?

    Man killed in tragic highway incident

    premium_icon Man killed in tragic highway incident

    News Burnett man hit by car while crossing highway

    Stiff opposition from LNP, seafood industry on reforms

    premium_icon Stiff opposition from LNP, seafood industry on reforms

    News "It's a massive slap in the face", says Deb Frecklington