KAK farewells love of her life John Kennerley

The couple in 2013. Picture: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

KERRI-Anne Kennerley greeted guests on arrival to husband John's funeral at the All Saints Anglican Church in Woollahra this morning.

Wearing a splash of colour, the much loved television host welcomed familiar faces from Dawn Fraser to Tim Webster, Anita Jacoby and her Studio 10 co-stars including Joe Hildebrand, Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop.

John Randall Kennerley died on February 28 of complications relating to pneumonia.

The 78-year-old has suffered a couple of years of health challenges after a fall in March 2016 that rendered him quadriplegic.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, his son Simon and daughter Tracey.

Virginia Burmeister (left) and Richard Wilkins also attended. Picture: Joel Carrett

Pages of photographs of happier times were shared in a funeral booklet.

"Kerri and John and their friends and family would like to thank St Vincent's Hospital for their care of John during the final stages of his illness," the booklet read.

John and Kerri-Anne on their wedding day.

"Unfortunately because of circumstances there will be no wake today except for a private immediate family gathering."

Kennerley was a train fanatic. With a large bouquet of flowers, mostly roses, standing nearby, a toy train lay along his coffin.

Hymns included Amazing Grace and Onward Christian Soldiers while eulogies were given by Sue Bleakley and Paul Kennerley, Simon Kennerley, John Kehoe and Rob Joske.

(L-R) Denise Scott, Angela Bishop and Joe Hildebrand. Picture: Joel Carrett

Donations to Spinal Cure Australia were suggested in lieu of flowers.

Others in the congregation included Dita Colvin, Prue Macsween, Jonathan Ward and Andrew Banks.

Copy picture from the Order of Service at the funeral of John Kennerley.