Kerbside clean-up can help all households

TIDY-UP NEEDED: A reader has called for a kerbside clean-up during the COVID-19 restrictions.

DURING this unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many are adhering to the rules, surely the council can revisit its rules on oversized household rubbish collection.

So many are taking the time to clear and tidy up garages, underneath houses and basements, which in itself means less opportunity for vermin to breed.

Many of those in the area are elderly and do not have the resources to transport larger items to the dump.

Many others, as we have seen, are just dumping their rubbish beside charity collection bins.

My proposal:

1. Council to nominate date and suburbs where kerbside collection will be available for a designated time, then move on to adjacent suburbs.

2. Council also issue "dump vouchers" to ratepayers (as does Brisbane City Council).

As a result, there would be extra employment for those out of work at this time.

I know that many passers-by may take some of the goods, but isn't it great to recycle?

We would have cleaner suburbs and happier ratepayers.

I know that it would be untidy for a while.

But aren't all the construction sites where we are "improving" the area unsightly for months on end?

I know that many capital city councils provide this service twice a year.

So why can't ours?

DEIDRE MCDONNELL, Buderim