Kenny makes himself comfortable in Qld home

Kenny the Koala finds a comfy spot to wait to be rescued after finding himself trapped in a home at Holland Park West.

KENNY the Koala is back safe in Toohey Forest after finding himself trapped overnight in a downstairs rumpus room at Holland Park West.

At least he had a few creature comforts, deciding to wait it out, lounging on a comfortable couch.

Kath O'Brien was woken in the early hours of Wednesday morning by scratching noises on her rumpus room window.

When she ventured downstairs she discovered the koala sitting on the top of the couch.

"I thought the scratching noise was some sort of wildlife," she said.

"As I walked down I was surprised to see a koala looking at me. It's the first koala I've seen here. You don't expect to see them in your house.

"He got in there and couldn't find his way out in the dark."

Kenny reluctantly gets down from the couch.

She contacted Queensland Koala Society at 5am and wildlife rescuer Angela Christodoulou tended to the koala.

Ms Christodoulou said the four-year-old koala was healthy and just needed a good feed of blue gum leaves before being released back to Toohey Forest later that afternoon.

The koala had wandered through a suburban street off Bapaume Rd, near the Pacific Motorway.

Ms Christodoulou warned motorists to be on the lookout for koalas as she had rescued three last week on busy Creek Rd between Gallipoli Rd and Cavendish Rd.

Another koala was photographed sitting in the middle of a busy intersection at Carina Heights yesterday morning.

A koala spotted yesterday sitting in the middle of the busy intersection of Creek and Pine Mountain roads, Carina Heights.

An off-duty policeman stopped at the intersection of Creek and Pine Mountain roads at 6am yesterday after he saw the koala and ushered it off the road.

Ms Christodoulou praised Brisbane City Council's work to alert motorists to koalas and slow down with signage and road markings in the area.