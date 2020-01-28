Menu
Sofia Kenin takes on Ons Jabeur in an Australian Open quarter-final on Tuesday. Picture: Kyodo/AP
Tennis

Kenin sets up potential Aust Open semi clash with Barty

by John Salvado, AAP
28th Jan 2020 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:39 PM

AMERICAN Sofia Kenin has continued her career-best run at a major, becoming the first player through to the Australian Open semi-finals.

Kenin enjoyed a straight sets win over unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur on Tuesday.

The 14th-seeded Kenin - who had never previously gone any further than the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament - won 6-4 6-4 in a match lasting one hour and 32 minutes.

The 21-year-old American took control of her quarter-final clash with Jabeur after holding serve in a marathon sixth game of the second set to level at 3-3 before breaking the Tunisian in the following game.

"That was a tough moment because she was playing well," said Kenin, who won three WTA titles last year, including the Hobart International.

"I didn't know it was 10 minutes but it felt pretty long, that game.

"I felt like after that I got momentum and I started playing better."

Kenin will play the winner of Tuesday's second quarter-final between Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty and Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the semis on Thursday.

"It's going to be an exciting match," said the Russian-born Kenin. "I am looking forward to it and we will see how it goes.

"I am in the semis, so anyone I play is playing really well."

Jabeur was the first Arab woman to reach a grand slam quarter-final.

Her victims this year at Melbourne Park were 12th-seeded Brit Johanna Konta, former world No.1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams' conqueror, Wang Qiang from China.

