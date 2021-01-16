Kenilworth motorbike crash puts one in hospital

One person was hospitalised following a motorbike crash at Kenilworth this afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith

One person has been rushed to a Sunshine Coast hospital this afternoon following a motorbike crash on Kenilworth, south of Gympie.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Kenilworth Brooloo Rd just after 2pm.

“One patient has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a motorcycle crash on Kenilworth Brooloo Road at 2.10pm,” a QAS media source said in a statement.

The crash comes after a 29-year-old Glenwood man tragically died early this morning after a car and motorbike crashed at Chatsworth.

One person was taken to Gympie Hospital overnight after a vehicle and pedestrian collided in town.