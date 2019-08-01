Keneally responds to Trump son’s swipe

PRESIDENTIAL son Donald Trump Jr has accused Australia's Labor Opposition of being part of a global "insanity".

Trump junior made his Twitter intervention into Australian politics in support of firebrand British conservative Raheen Kassam.

Mr Kassam is set to address the inaugural local version of America's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Sydney next week.

Labor's shadow home affairs minister Kristina Keneally has called for him to be denied a visa, which annoyed Donald Trump Jr.

"We have Big Tech constantly trying to silence conservatives and now one of the major political parties in Australia is trying to silence @RaheemKassam because of his conservative views," he tweeted at about midnight Sydney time.

"The insanity needs to stop!"

The Federal Government has rebuffed Senator Keneally's demand but couldn't stop her using parliament to attack Mr Kassam and the CPAC.

Often described as anti-Islamic, he has called the Koran "fundamentally evil".

And Mr Kassam has attacked women politicians, saying Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon's legs should be taped shut following a miscarriage "so she can't reproduce".

He once said a woman opponent was a "wrinkly old ginger bird".

Ms Keneally responded to Donald Trump Jr this morning, pointing out that the Australian government had recently stopped Milo Yiannopoulos from entering the country, so there was precedent for her demand.

PS Yesterday the Morrison Government’s Leader in the Senate @MathiasCormann described Mr Kassam’s comments about Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as “disgraceful and highly objectionable and completely outrageous comment that, of course, I entirely abhor” 👇 pic.twitter.com/psHLtkcl9Y — Kristina Keneally (@KKeneally) July 31, 2019

She told parliament on Tuesday: "We should not allow career bigots - a person who spreads hate speech about Muslims, about women, about gay and lesbian people - to enter our country with the express intent of undermining equality."

She also blasted the CPAC which, in its original American form, is a rallying conference for the hard right and conservative activists.

Sponsors, Senator Keneally told parliament, included the Menzies Research Centre, the controversial right-wing group Advance Australia, and the Institute of Public Affairs.

"CPAC is an annual event in the United States attended by conservative activists and politicians. And they're now branching into Australia," she said.

"This local event is hosted by The American Conservative Union and another group called Liberty Works.

"Now, if you wanted to know more about who are behind these groups, well, good luck to you."

