Kelsey Cottrell aims for a golden victory

YOUNG GUN: Kelsey Cottrell has been selected in the national side to compete at her third Commonwealth Games.

YOUNG GUN: Kelsey Cottrell has been selected in the national side to compete at her third Commonwealth Games. Bowls Australia

BOWLS: Sunshine Coast product Kelsey Cottrell is certainly an accomplished Australian talent on the bowls green but feels she still has some "unfinished business” on the international stage.

The 27-year-old was selected in the national side to compete at her third Commonwealth Games yesterday and is determined to "redeem” herself after the heart-breaking final loss at Glasgow in 2014.

She was part of the Australian triples side which claimed a silver medal after going down 22-4 to England in the event.

"It hurts to get so close and, that particular final for me, I personally didn't play as well as I would've like to,” she said.

"It took a little while to overcome the disappointment of losing that final in Glasgow and now four years later I'll get the chance to redeem myself.

"I've had that on the back of my mind and I want to have another crack at it and obviously go that one step further.”

The former Tewantin and Coolum bowler also claimed a bronze medal in singles at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and was hopeful of finally capturing the elusive win next year.

"I feel like gold on the Gold Coast has a nice ring to it,” she said.

Cottrell said regardless of discipline she looked forward to having multiple cracks at redemption.

"The good thing about the Comm Games as well is that you get two chances,” she said.

"They haven't named our disciplines yet but we will get to play in two disciplines and have two cracks at it.

"I'd be happy with one gold medal but two would be fantastic.”

It's been a busy four years for Cottrell who, along with winning a gold medal at the World Bowls Championships last year, also gave birth to her daughter Sienna in August this year.

"You always wonder what's going to happen in that four years (between Games),” she said.

"It's fantastic to still be in the mix and to be named today (Tuesday) was just the icing on the cake for a long journey I guess.”

Cottrell believed the five women selected in the national squad had the potential to go all the way.

The women's team has had a taste of big competition and is a relatively young one, with Carla Krizanic (27), Karen Murphy (42), Natasha Scott (27) and Rebecca Van Asch (29) rounding out the squad.

"It's actually the same five girls that contested the last world championships in New Zealand in end of 2016,” she said.

"We all walked away with a world title and three of those girls walked away with two gold medals from the world championship.

"I suppose in a way we were already in the box-seat and it was up to the other girls to knock us off.

"But it's still a great achievement that all five of us have managed to hold on to our positions.”

- Tom Threadingham