The Prodigy’s Keith Flint dies

KEITH Flint, the iconic singer in the British band The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49.

The star was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex, The Sun reports.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Flint, known for his wild hair and distinctive tattoos, toured Australia with the band last month.

Their last concert was the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 2.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday.

Keith Flint performs at the Gold Coast Big Day Out.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The Prodigy emerged from the underground rave scene of the early 1990s to become one of the UK's biggest bands.

Flint formed The Prodigy with co-founder Liam Howlett after meeting at a nightclub in Braintree, Essex.

The star was known for his wild live performances.

They reached Number 1 with Firestarter and Breathe in 1996 and notched up six British Number 1 albums.

"I'm a firestarter, twisted firestarter," he sang in the 1996 hit. "I'm the self inflicted, mind detonator, yeah."

Flint was orginally a dancer for the group but featured as a vocalist on Firestarter, the song that propelled the group into the mainstream.

According to the BBC Flint was due to start a US tour in May.

Tributes began to pour in for the music legend who was gone too soon.

According to The Sun, The Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said that Flint had "taken his own life".

In an official statement posted on the band's Instagram page, The Prodigy co-founder said: "The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend, I'm shell shocked, f***** angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam."

The group confirmed: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

If you are experiencing mental health issues you can always contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636.

