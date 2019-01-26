Menu
AWARDS: Some of the people who keep communities together in the worst of times were recognised in Gympie this week.
AWARDS: Some of the people who keep communities together in the worst of times were recognised in Gympie this week. Arthur Gorrie
Keeping us afloat when no-one else can: Australia Day thanks

Arthur Gorrie
26th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
THE people who keep our communities together when no-one else can, our emergency services personnel, received well-earned recognition at an Australia Day awards ceremony in Gympie on Thursday.

They were acknowledged at a special Australia Day awards presentation in Gympie.

The ceremony, at Gympie Civic Centre, emphasised the outstanding service provided by the people who save our lives when fire, flood, tempest and accidents strike.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Assistant Commissioner for Gympie's North Coast region John Cowcutt (left) joined QSuper executive Kane Everingham (fifth from right) and Deputy Commissioner Doug Smith (third from right) to congratulate Emergency Services Cadets officials Su Below (Cooroora) and Jack Leeson (Childers), on their certificates of appreciation.

They shared the moment with Australia Day Achievement Award winners Narelle Field (deputy local controller Bundaberg), Nigel Terrell (brigade training officer Caloundra), Michelle Murray (auxiliary firefighter Bargara), Marshall Krueger (community member Sandy Straits) and Kent Mayne (Inspector Gympie Area Command).

