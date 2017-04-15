27°
News

Keeping the flame alive at the Gympie Eisteddfod

Jacob Carson | 15th Apr 2017 5:29 PM
Sarah Sullivan.
Sarah Sullivan. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONCE the doors close, they stay closed.

It's one of the biggest rules of Gympie Eisteddfod, which is running at the Civic Centre throughout the Easter Weekend.

And as would become clearly apparent during the sessions on Good Friday - rules are this event's backbone.

It makes sense - the Eisteddfod is after all an acute mixture of traditionalism, ceremony and belief.

Talking to the performers and organisers there is a sense that events like these are the only things keeping a certain style of music alive.

There's a fear this music, steeped in religion and priding itself in complex harmonisations and composition - simply won't be around for much longer.

"I definitely think there's a sense of community when it comes to the Eisteddfod, a feeling of family or seeing old friends again,” vocalist Sarah Sullivan says.

Mrs Sullivan is heavily involved with all facets of the Eisteddfod - from judging to taking to the stage herself.

With over 20 years of experience, she says a deep, abiding love for the music has what's kept it alive.

"I sing because I love it, everyone here is singing because of the connection and appreciation they have for this music.”

It's a sentiment echoed by Angela Jacob and Julie Sibley, both Eisteddfod veterans and both curious about what the future of the event will look like.

"There's a complexity here to this music that I guess can be a bit difficult to unpack if you're not familiar with the form,” Mrs Sibley says.

"It's difficult to perform as well,” Ms Jacob adds, "But that's what's always drawn us to it - it's a challenge and a thrill.”

So, for music and an event that is largely averse to the trends of modern music - what draws younger performers in, and what will keep the Eisteddfod alive?

"It comes to the kids, and the ones who will really take to it are the ones who have grown up with this for their whole lives,” Mrs Sibley says.

"The and music and form have been with them since the beginning.”

The Young Orpheus Singers from Ipswich
The Young Orpheus Singers from Ipswich Jacob Carson

While Gympie has always had a strong tradition with the Eisteddfod, it becomes clear it's future will live or die with it's spiritual home in Queensland - Ipswich.

The passion on the faces of Ipswich's Young Orpheus Singers, clambering out of the bus looking resplendent in red and black, is evident.

Running from teenagers to children no older than six or seven-years-old, the group was a picture of confidence as they warmed up outside of the Prospector's Hall.

"They're very young, but they're capable,” Orpheus' conductor Krystel Spark says before they perform.

"To see them feeling so ready and confident - I genuinely believe the future of the Eisteddfod is in safe hands.”

As this Gympie Times reporter took to the outside of the crowded Civic Centre for space, he apparently returned too late to find the doors locked.

No distractions allowed, I'm told, be it the shutter of a camera or the swing of a door opening or closing.

Once the doors close, they stay closed.

Gympie Times

Topics:  eisteddfod 2017 gympie eisteddfod performing arts

Keeping the flame alive at the Gympie Eisteddfod

Keeping the flame alive at the Gympie Eisteddfod

The future is looking bright at the Gympie Eisteddfod

15 Jobs available in Gympie right now

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

Who loves jobs? We love jobs?

What Dan Stewart said before we voted him in

Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

Cnr Stewart told us what he stood for

What Daryl Dodt said before we voted him in

Councillor Daryl Dodt. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

We asked Daryl Dodt three questions. This is what he said

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Keeping the flame alive at the Gympie Eisteddfod

The future is looking bright at the Gympie Eisteddfod

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

move 2 the country in modern style!

10 Valley Grove, Gunalda 4570

House 4 2 $235,000!

SEARCH CRITERIA -1. Low set modern contemporary hardiplank and colour bond 4 bed 2 bathroom home on almost half an acre of land in the country. FOUND - 10 Valley...

need 2 be quick with this 1!

26 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 4 $330,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

want 2 own a really nice home!

11 Lyden Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000!

Looking for just a really NICE home, in a really NICE area with a really NICE outlook and for a really NICE price? Then you will not be disappointed with this...

weekender ready 2 go!

17 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 1 0 4 $114,000!

Excellent build site with amazing views, or simply a weekender for your getaways! This property is a great starter for your next tree change. Located in scenic...

prime Gympie CBD commercial property 4 Sale or 2 Lease - Freehold

164 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

House 1 1 $199,000 inc.

Prime CBD - Freestanding retail or office property for sale or for lease. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. 83m2 of lettable...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

want just a really nice place 2 live!!

107 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 4 $345,000!!

How good is this property for sale! Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is in a great location with views and has got lovely street appeal...

First time on the market in 52 years!

134 O'Meara Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 3 1 $1,000,000

This 247 acre property has been owned by the same family for 52 years. -The property boasts a very high carrying capacity of 150 breeders plus. -Water is not a...

DOUBLE BONUS INVESTMENT

35 Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Commercial 4 1 1 $255,000

Located in the heart of the beautiful, quiet country town of Kilkivan, this property is an ideal investment. It has so much to offer including a 4 bedroom...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!