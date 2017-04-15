Keeping the flame alive at the Gympie Eisteddfod

ONCE the doors close, they stay closed.

It's one of the biggest rules of Gympie Eisteddfod, which is running at the Civic Centre throughout the Easter Weekend.

And as would become clearly apparent during the sessions on Good Friday - rules are this event's backbone.

It makes sense - the Eisteddfod is after all an acute mixture of traditionalism, ceremony and belief.

Talking to the performers and organisers there is a sense that events like these are the only things keeping a certain style of music alive.

There's a fear this music, steeped in religion and priding itself in complex harmonisations and composition - simply won't be around for much longer.

"I definitely think there's a sense of community when it comes to the Eisteddfod, a feeling of family or seeing old friends again,” vocalist Sarah Sullivan says.

Mrs Sullivan is heavily involved with all facets of the Eisteddfod - from judging to taking to the stage herself.

With over 20 years of experience, she says a deep, abiding love for the music has what's kept it alive.

"I sing because I love it, everyone here is singing because of the connection and appreciation they have for this music.”

It's a sentiment echoed by Angela Jacob and Julie Sibley, both Eisteddfod veterans and both curious about what the future of the event will look like.

"There's a complexity here to this music that I guess can be a bit difficult to unpack if you're not familiar with the form,” Mrs Sibley says.

"It's difficult to perform as well,” Ms Jacob adds, "But that's what's always drawn us to it - it's a challenge and a thrill.”

So, for music and an event that is largely averse to the trends of modern music - what draws younger performers in, and what will keep the Eisteddfod alive?

"It comes to the kids, and the ones who will really take to it are the ones who have grown up with this for their whole lives,” Mrs Sibley says.

"The and music and form have been with them since the beginning.”

The Young Orpheus Singers from Ipswich Jacob Carson

While Gympie has always had a strong tradition with the Eisteddfod, it becomes clear it's future will live or die with it's spiritual home in Queensland - Ipswich.

The passion on the faces of Ipswich's Young Orpheus Singers, clambering out of the bus looking resplendent in red and black, is evident.

Running from teenagers to children no older than six or seven-years-old, the group was a picture of confidence as they warmed up outside of the Prospector's Hall.

"They're very young, but they're capable,” Orpheus' conductor Krystel Spark says before they perform.

"To see them feeling so ready and confident - I genuinely believe the future of the Eisteddfod is in safe hands.”

As this Gympie Times reporter took to the outside of the crowded Civic Centre for space, he apparently returned too late to find the doors locked.

No distractions allowed, I'm told, be it the shutter of a camera or the swing of a door opening or closing.

Once the doors close, they stay closed.