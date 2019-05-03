Menu
Showers, storms and rain at times are expected for the region tomorrow.
Keep your umbrella handy Gympie, tomorrow will be moist

Shelley Strachan
by
3rd May 2019 5:22 PM
SHOWERS are predicted for the first day of the Labour Day long weekend in the Gympie region, with possible storms in the morning, with a high chance of up to 10mm of rain.

The mercury will only climb to 23C tomorrow as a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea moves eastwards towards New Zealand, and extends a weakening ridge along the east coast of Queensland.

This will produce onshore winds leading to few showers and "rain at times” about parts of the east coast.

An upper level trough and an associated surface trough over southwestern Queensland will reach the southeast coast tomorrow before clearing offshore overnight into early Sunday.

These features will lead to showers, patchy rain areas and isolated thunderstorms over the south of the state.

A firm ridge will develop through southern Queensland following the passage of the trough, feeding a cooler, drier airmass across much of the state.

The temperature could get as low as 15 tonight and as high as 25, but it might only reach 20.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny.

