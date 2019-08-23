Keep your fingers crossed for any swell

IT CONTINUES to be a great winter for weather and only fair for surf on the Sunshine Coast.

With water temps falling below 20C, it's chilly in and not many places are catching these southern swells.

This has been a great winter for deepwater souths across the border and points south.

Refracted swell has come in here but inconsistently and only at very south-facing spots.

This weekend will see the remnants of a very big late-week swell turning in, but how much?

Some indicators are saying heaps, others less so.

AGNES WATER TO COOLANGATTA

Saturday: Light onshore winds from the E to SE will keep things ordinary in the morning. The afternoon will see these winds back off and some spots might like that a lot. Swell from the S/SE will be in the 1 to 1.5m range at receptive beaches. The sun will be out most of the day with a high of 22 degrees and no rain.

Gold Coast surfers will have pale offshores early, tending glassy mid-morning, and 15 knot N winds in the arvo. Swell will be solid and 1.5m-plus. Experienced surfers only. The high will be 23C and no rain is expected.

Sunday: Light winds early will tend North for a seabreeze by the afternoon. More swell will be hitting those south-facing beaches and possibly a few points. Size will be 1m-plus, possibly larger. The top temp will hit 25C and no rain. On the Goldy, light offshores will tend N to 20 knots by noon. Game over most places. The swell will be easing. Wave size will be a 1m-plus, possibly larger on the sets. Under sunny skies, the high will be 25C with no rain.

TWEED HEADS TO COFFS HARBOUR

Saturday: Light winds are expected early for the Byron area, tending 15/20 knots northerly by the afternoon. The swell will still be pumping and waves to 2m (+/-) are likely. Watch for sneak sets. Experienced surfers only. The sun will shine and the temperature will be 21C. Coffs area surfers can expect the swell to linger, but it's falling fast. Wave size, under 15-20 knot northerlies, will be 1 to 2m and dropping. The predicted high is 24C and no rain is forecast.

Sunday: The Byron crew should look to the open beaches early. Winds will be light W to NW and the swell will be a dropping to 1 to 2m (+/-). Afternoon winds will tend NE and back beaches will shine for the experienced surfers. The top temp will be 22C with zero rain. Coffs area surf will be in the 1m (+/-) range and dropping all day. Early winds will be light offshore, tending N to NE to 15 knots by the afternoon. The high will be 24C, with no rain in sight.

Once again surfers, it's an old-school winter with most of the action well south.

However, sometimes these things deliver the goods to us, so be prepared.

And if in doubt, don't go out.

Disclaimer: This forecast is prepared the previous Thursday in order to satisfy newspaper production requirements. As conditions may change, it is always recommended that you take a good look before ever entering a surf zone.