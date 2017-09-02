Keep kids out of same sex debate

CIVIL DEBATE: Colin Claridge says the "No” campaign should be above the level shown in the recent television commercial.

AS A Christian, I have to voice my disappointment that "my side” (as some might put it) would resort to opening its "No” campaign with such a despicably misleading television commercial.

As disciples of the truth, those who wish to voice opposition to marriage equality should stick to Biblical truths as they pertain to the issue and not start acting like paranoid conspiracy theorists.

But that is sadly the avenue that a section of the No campaign has chosen to walk down.

Just who are the self-styled "Coalition for Marriage”? Jumping on to their website, I'm left none the wiser.

Apart from claiming to represent "the silent majority” (and they might want to dodge the ire of Pauline for stealing her mantra) and "like-minded Australians”, I could find absolutely no indication of who was involved with this group or who was in charge.

It took much further digging before I found that the Australian Christian Lobby is connected to it.

The fact that this "Coalition” is not transparent as to the groups involved makes me wary about making any form of donation to it (there recommended amounts being grouped in amounts of $30-$2500).

Sorry, but if I had that sort of spare change, I'd be more inclined to contribute to a homeless charity etc.

As a Christian, I would be repulsed that any Church would sacrifice truth in this debate for fear tactics and misdirections worthy of the ALP's Mediscare campaign of the last Federal Election.

It remains important that the Christian No campaign divorce itself from the activities of other sections of the No campaign that are not interested in anything approaching a fair campaign based on facts.

Do not promote the accusations that this is an attack on religious freedoms.

It has been made abundantly clear that protections will be legislated should the Yes case prevail.

And it remains the responsibility of those on the Yes side to ensure that troublemakers in their camp don't test people's patience in that regard.

We must steer right away from casting aspersions that children of same-gender couples are at risk.

Keep the children out of it.

This isn't about the rights of children or about child exploitation, which given the track record of some institutions, is a rather ironic stance.

To design any part of the No campaign around people's most vulnerable point - their children, is reprehensible.

There is absolutely no evidence that children of same-gender couples are at any greater risk than any other child.

And marriage equality certainly isn't a danger to children of any straight couple.

Whatever the result of this vote, it isn't going to change the fact that same-gender couples have been having children and will continue to have children.

But why is it automatically assumed that all couples will actually want to have children?

And don't get me started on the issue of centuries of stigma forced upon children of unwed mothers.

If the children of same-gender couples face great harm, then that harm is coming from prejudices outside of the home.

Statistically, the children who are most at risk live in households where the mother has a live-in defacto who isn't the child's father.

By all means, many Christians have legitimate Biblically based concerns on the issue of marriage equality.

But it does not give us licence to resort to the political tactics of fear-mongering, half-truths and the like. The Marriage Act is the device of our secular parliament.

Any concerns that we have regarding the effects marriage equality would have on religious independence should be directed towards ensuring that our parliamentarians enshrine protections in any revised form of the Marriage Act.

Not in joining in any personal and vitriolic attacks on fellow Australians whose life choices and beliefs (if they have any) really have nothing to do with our own.

And of course, the onus is on the Yes campaign not to descend likewise into any equally pathetic and misinformed attacks.