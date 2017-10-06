Keep fighting Giovanni: Gympie's favourite barista clings to life

FIGHT OF HIS LIFE: Gympie businessman and barista Giovanni Giorno doing what he does best at Emilia's cafe.

UPDATE: Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Services have confirmed Gympie Businessman Giovanni Giorno is in a critical condition after suffering a medical episode on Sunday.

EARLIER: A WELL known Gympie businessman is fighting for life after suffering what is believed to be a sudden, and catastrophic medical episode on Sunday.

It is believed Giovanni Giorno, the colourful owner and barista at popular local cafe Emila's was rendered unconscious by a cardiac arrest at his Goomborian home.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed today that paramedics attended a Goomborian address on Sunday in response to reports of an unconscious 54-year-old man.

After initial attempts to restart the man's heart failed, paramedics were forced to use a defibrillator before taking him to Gympie Hospital.

Mr Giorno and his wife Jodi have run the destination cafe Emilia's for decades. They have two children.

The tragic event has left friends and family shocked.

The Mary St business attracts regular customers from all over the Sunshine Coast and hosts visiting celebrities and politicians, particularly during the Heart of Gold Film Festival. Valiant staff are keeping the doors open and the business operating.

The Gympie Times hopes to have an update on Mr Giorno's condition later today, but understands close family and friends are maintaining a bedside vigil at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More information as it comes to hand.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Giorno's family at this terrible time.