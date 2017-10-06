32°
News

Keep fighting Giovanni: Gympie's favourite barista clings to life

FIGHT OF HIS LIFE: Gympie businessman and barista Giovanni Giorno doing what he does best at Emilia's cafe.
FIGHT OF HIS LIFE: Gympie businessman and barista Giovanni Giorno doing what he does best at Emilia's cafe. Tanya Easterby
Tom Daunt
by

UPDATE: Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Services have confirmed Gympie Businessman Giovanni Giorno is in a critical condition after suffering a medical episode on Sunday.

 

EARLIER: A WELL known Gympie businessman is fighting for life after suffering what is believed to be a sudden, and catastrophic medical episode on Sunday.

It is believed Giovanni Giorno, the colourful owner and barista at popular local cafe Emila's was rendered unconscious by a cardiac arrest at his Goomborian home.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed today that paramedics attended a Goomborian address on Sunday in response to reports of an unconscious 54-year-old man.

After initial attempts to restart the man's heart failed, paramedics were forced to use a defibrillator before taking him to Gympie Hospital.

Mr Giorno and his wife Jodi have run the destination cafe Emilia's for decades. They have two children.

The tragic event has left friends and family shocked.

The Mary St business attracts regular customers from all over the Sunshine Coast and hosts visiting celebrities and politicians, particularly during the Heart of Gold Film Festival. Valiant staff are keeping the doors open and the business operating.

The Gympie Times hopes to have an update on Mr Giorno's condition later today, but understands close family and friends are maintaining a bedside vigil at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More information as it comes to hand.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Giorno's family at this terrible time.

Topics:  emilia's cafe fight for life gympie region humans of gympie mary st gympie qas. queensland ambulance service

Gympie Times
Runners-up get a big 'Bravo'

Runners-up get a big 'Bravo'

Find out which Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business award Bravo Disability Support Network Inc were nominated for.

Fate of Yandina Seven to finally be decided today

IT'S been almost four years since a group of men - who have become known as the Yandina Seven - met at the Yandina Hotel as "everyday Australians having a beer at the pub”.

It's been four years since the men had that beer together

Changes to council's water services could hit Gympie ratepayers' pocket

Water dripping from tap

Full cost pricing could lead to higher cost, privatisation.

What's been happening in Widgee this week?

GREAT MATES: Nikki Nichols, Tayla McGown and Kyrah Drayton hit the trail in the Great Kilkivan Horse Ride.

Trails of horse riding fun, and koala care.

Local Partners