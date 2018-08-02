Keep an eye out for workers on these roads

Three highways are on the list of regional roadworks for the next fortnight.

THREE regional highways are on Gympie Regional Council road workers' "to do” list this fortnight.

The Bruce Highway, Burnett Highway and Wide Bay Highway are all in line for some asphalt repair work, and are joined by Kin Kin Rd, Tin Can Bay Rd and Gympie Brooloo Rd.

In other parts of the region, Rocks Rd is getting shoulder grading, and slashing is planned in the Cedar Pocket and Brooloo/Moy Pocket/ Carters Ridge areas.

General grading is scheduled at Mooloo Rd, Jerry Creek Rd, Neuendorf Rd, Amamoor Creek Rd, and Kelly Rd.

Bitumen sealing is expected at East Deep Creek Rd, Tagigan Rd, Coonoongibber Creek Rd and Goodyear Rd.

Rural maintenance is also in the pipeline for regional roads.

Hall Rd, Noosa Rd, Widgee Crossing Rd, North Deep Creek Rd and Ferros Rd are getting shoulder works, and vegetation works are being done on Gympie Brooloo Rd.

Guide post maintenance is being done on the Burnett Highway, and gravel pothole patching is happening in various western locations.

Greens Creek Bridge and Blue Creek Bridge replacement works will continue.

There will also be stormwater drainage work at Pinta Crt, Mayflower Crt, Rocklea Dr and at Woolooga Hall.

All works are subject to change due to weather.