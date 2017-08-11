Keep an eye out for local gastro

GOOD HYGIENE: Children are one of the most susceptible demographics for gastro.

WITH a gastroenteritis outbreak across the east coast of Australia this week, which led to the deaths of two elderly Queenslanders, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service is urging vigilance.

"There are no reports of gastroenteritis outbreaks in the Gympie council area at this time,” a SCHHS spokes- woman said yesterday afternoon.

But with gastro being highly infectious, residents in Gympie are being urged to exercised good hygiene and watch for symptoms.

"Gastroenteritis may be due to a range of infectious and non-infectious causes,” the spokeswoman added.

"Noroviruses are a very common cause, which aren't typically reported to Queensland Health.”

Infants and the elderly are the most at risk for dehydration, which can have devastating effects if not treated appropriately.

"Gastro usually spreads when hands, food, objects and surfaces become contaminated with faeces or vomit and the infectious organism is transferred to the mouth,” the spokeswoman added.

It makes sense then that gastro prevention and vigilance go hand in hand.

"Hand washing and good hygiene practices are essential,” the spokeswoman said.

"Hands should be washed with soap and water for at least 15 seconds and dried thoroughly,” she said.

"It is most important that any spills are cleaned up quickly and appropriately in the following manner.

"First protect yourself - wear gloves if possible and cover any cuts or abrasions on your hand.”