Keeffe's plan to stand up to Geelong Cats

AUSSIE RULES: The perfect debut has resulted in another call-up for Gympie superstar Jessy Keeffe this weekend.

Keeffe started in the Brisbane Lions squad in the grand final rematch last weekend against the Western Bulldogs.

In the Round 5 contest, the Lions take on the Geelong Cats and a win could move the Lions a game clear at the top with two rounds. It will be a tight contest in the midfield.

"I will be up against their very tall ruckman who is 193cm, she has seven centimetres on me (186cm),” Keeffe said.

"I am going to use my athleticism and see how our game plan works on Saturday.”

READ MORE: Keeffe hopes for another call-up after perfect debut

READ MORE: Gympie sporting talent to make debut in AFLW

The ruckman has been working on her athleticism and working with ruck coach, former Lions great Clark Keating.

"Clark worked with us during pre-season and has been helping me with different scenarios and has helped us with tips to play against any kind of player,” she said.

"It has been helpful and I am just preparing for whatever I can.”

Adelaide, April 3, 2004. The Crows Brett Burton and The Lion's Clark Keating tackle for the ball. (AAP Image/ Rob Hutchison) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE NEWSPAPERS ONLY ROB HUTCHISON

After making her debut last weekend, Keeffe said she was a bit more calm, compared to last week going into this game.

"I will try and keep everything the same but it will be a little less pressure compared to last week's debut game,” Keeffe said.

"Hopefully the nerves have calmed down a bit now.”

KEY: Brisbane Lions ruckman Jessy Keeffe will be a key part in the match against the Cats. David Layden

Despite making her debut, this weekend will be Keeffe's first home game.

"It is really exciting and it will bring extra excitement.

"I love having my family and friends there,” she said.

"It is a good field we are playing on and the team are familiar with it.”

Lions v Cats at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex tomorrow 3.45pm.