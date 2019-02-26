Keeffe hopes for another call-up after perfect debut

GO JESSY: The Keeffe clan attended Whitten Oval for Jessy's debut against the Bulldogs. They are (back, left) Lachlan and Matt Keeffe, (middle) Maddison Keeffe and Esther Moody and (front) Karen, Philicity, Jessy and Adrienne Keeffe.

GO JESSY: The Keeffe clan attended Whitten Oval for Jessy's debut against the Bulldogs. They are (back, left) Lachlan and Matt Keeffe, (middle) Maddison Keeffe and Esther Moody and (front) Karen, Philicity, Jessy and Adrienne Keeffe. David Layden

AUSSIE RULES: It was the perfect debut for Gympie's Jessy Keeffe in the grand final replay and she hopes it was enough for another call-up.

After two consecutive losses, the Brisbane Lions gave themselves a chance of another shot at this season's flag with a 7.7 (49) win over the Western Bulldogs 2.5 (17) on Saturday.

In the lead-up to the game Keeffe was nervous but once the momentum shifted she settled. "The first two minutes of the game were seriously frenetic,” she said.

Jessy's brother Lachlan, a GWS Giants player, flew down to Melbourne from Sydney to cheer on Jessy for her debut. David Layden

"I gave away a couple of free-kicks in less than two minutes but I remember getting a handball and passing it off and then as a team we were away and I was settled from there.

"I felt a weight off my shoulders and from then on it was just any other game. When you consider the result I could not have asked for a better debut.”

With her whole family and girlfriend cheering her on from the sideline, there were plenty of highlights Keeffe will remember.

"The best part would have to be the Gatorade shower at the end of the game and celebrating with the whole team,” she said.

"When I was walking into the locker room, my whole family was there watching and they were all cheering with a big sign for me and I couldn't wipe the smile off my face.”

AFLW Lions v Western Bulldogs - Jessy Keeffe. David Layden

The Lions controlled the ebb and flow of the contact and reaped rewards for long kicks that put the Bulldogs on the back foot.

"They were super, they pressured and got out in space and carried the ball well and used it,” Lions coach Craig Starcevich said.

Jessy Keeffe makes her debut - Jessy Keeffe celebrates her perfect debut, recording a win. David Layden

This weekend the Lions host the Geelong Cats and Keeffe is hoping to get back on the field.

"I mean obviously I would love to but the group of girls is very competitive,” she said.

"I won't know until the team is announced.”