Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Kayaker missing after Brisbane storm

by Cloe Read
14th Dec 2019 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WATER Police and the rescue helicopter are currently searching for a man who is believed missing after being caught in a storm off Margate while kayaking on Friday afternoon.

Police say about 5.15pm a woman saw the man in the kayak about 1.6km offshore and as the storm came through, she could not see the man. 

Another witness reportedly saw the man on the kayak paddling furiously towards the shore and lost sight of him as the storm hit. 

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police. 

In a separate incident, a teenage boy was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital with minor abrasion after he became stuck in flood waters in East Brisbane on Mowbray Tce about 6.15pm.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing search and rescue storm water police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15 Gympie parents behaving badly in 2019

        premium_icon 15 Gympie parents behaving badly in 2019

        News These mums and dads faced the Gympie courts for a range of crimes across 2019.

        Profits ahead for Gympie businesses that act now on highway project

        premium_icon Profits ahead for Gympie businesses that act now on highway...

        News GYMPIE businesses have been urged to make the most of five years worth of Bruce...

        Replacement for collapsed Gympie region bridge nearly ready

        premium_icon Replacement for collapsed Gympie region bridge nearly ready

        News Residents were initially forced to negotiate a treacherous track to cross the creek...