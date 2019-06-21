Kaufusi signs with another club

NEW DEAL: Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi is moving from the Melbourne Storm to St George Illawarra.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi will be heading out of a Storm to became a Dragon for the rest of the NRL season.

The NewsMail can reveal that Kaufusi will head to the St George Illawarra Dragons from the Melbourne Storm after signing a deal this week to join the club.

The deal has been done so Kaufusi can join the Dragons before the end of June 30, which is the final date players can move between clubs in the competition before the end of the season.

Kaufusi has joined the club until the end of the year with the Dragons having an option to keep him further than that.

The move ends an 18-month spell at the Melbourne Storm where he made his debut for the club last year in Adelaide in round 16.

He made just three appearances including one this year.

"It's about an opportunity for him,” Patrick's brother Antonio revealed.

"He said speaking to the club (Dragons) they were keen to have him straight away.”

Kaufusi will have to fight his way into a team full of forwards that have represented both Queensland and New South Wales and their country including Paul Vaughan, Tariq Sims, Tyson Frizell and James Graham.

But Antonio said the club was keen to give him game time and keep him for the long haul.

He revealed the move for Patrick was one that was needed after not getting any games at Melbourne and he dominated in the Intrust Super Cup last year for Easts Tigers, being named in the team of the year for the competition.

"We support him 100 percent,” Antonio said.

"We back him in this and hope he does well.”

Patrick is going to head to Wollongong tomorrow to finalise the move.

The deal is expected to be announced soon.