Traeger MP Robbie Katter. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Politics

Katter applies pressure over pipeline argument

4th Aug 2020 12:43 PM
"If the major parties can't work together to build stage two of the water pipeline from Ross River Dam to the Burdekin River, no wonder after so many years we are still fighting for Hells Gates Dam," Katter's Australian Party state leader Robbie Katter said yesterday."

The Member for Traeger went on the attack yesterday, calling out the squabbling between Townsville's state Labor MPs and the federal LNP Member for Herbert.

He said it embodied everything wrong with Australian politics.

Yesterday the state Labor Party rejected $195m in federal funding for the Haughton pipeline because it claimed it lost most of the money in GST and the federal government refused to make the project GST exempt.

"Rather than delivering a project with hundreds of jobs - needed now more than ever - and water security for Townsville during times of drought, we had political pointscoringing over a debate about GST allocations," Mr Katter said.

"The KAP to this point hasn't entered this toxic debate, trying to stay focused on 'bigger fish' being the securing and advocating for Hells Gates Dam (the revised Bradfield Scheme).

"That is why my father procured $50m from government for the business case."

Mr Katter said the project would secure Townsville's water supply forever, laying the platform for the city to grow to more than 500,000 people.

"This promise of prosperity was confirmed recently in a Townsville Bulletin report by Propertyology head of research Simon Pressley that stated Hells Gates Dam would be a boon for property prices in North Queensland," Mr Katter said

"If the major parties insist on making a mountain out of a molehill over a relatively minor water pipeline project, how can we expect them to conquer Everest?"

