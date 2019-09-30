Katsidis: I’d have fought 10 guys

Michael Katsidis (right) fought in the Fred Brophy Boxing Troupe boxing tent on the Gold Coast over the weekend. Fred Brophy, centre, says he couldn’t resist asking Katsidis, who turned up as a spectator to take part.

Ex-primetime boxing star Michael Katsidis has given amateurs a thrill by stepping into the ring against them for charity, saying it was an honour to do it.

Katsidis, who once fought world lightweight champion Juan Manuel Marquez for the title in 2010, took part in two exhibition bouts in the Fred Brophy Boxing Troupe on the Gold Coast last night.

Michael Katsidis fighting in the Fred Brophy boxing tent on the Gold Coast over the weekend.

His two fights over three two-minute rounds were a hit with crowd at The Gem Hotel in Stapylton which was sold out.

Katsidis, who now lives on the Gold Coast after a stunning career in the US, where he fought the world's best, said his prime motivation for getting back in the ring was helping to raise money for his charity LIVIN.org, a men's mental health organisation.

"I did this to create awareness towards LIVIN.org. I was prepared to face as many as 10 people for one minute each to raise money.

"The show was amazing and it was good to know I still had the fight inside," Katsidis said.

"There's no comparison to what you experience on the big stage. It was about the men who haven't had the opportunity and could only dream of feeling what it is like to be in there against a fighter who has been amongst the best in the world."

The two-time winner of the WBO interim lightwight title was only asked to get involved in the Gold Coast leg of the Boxing Troupe after heading along to Friday night's showdown as a spectator.

Juan Manuel Marquez, left of Mexico, and Michael Katsidis, of Australia, trade punches during the second round of their WBA and WBO championship boxing match in 2010 in Las Vegas. Katsidis knocked Marquez down but couldn’t finish him off. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Mr Brophy said he could not pass up asking Katsidis to join the line-up.

"He's the reason many of our boxers started in the first place," Mr Brophy said.

Katsidis, 39, from Toowoomba, said he first went to a Brophy fight night at 17 and it "really opened my eyes".

He has had just a couple of bouts in the past few years since retiring from pro boxing.

In his title shot against Marquez, Katsidis knocked the champion down before he eventually lost in the ninth round. The bout, weeks after Katsidis famed jockey brother Stathi died from an overdose, was judged HBO's Fight of the Year.