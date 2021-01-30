Kate Ritchie sells Highlands weekender

Popular Nova drive radio star Kate Ritchie has off­loaded Fallow Field, her Burradoo weekender.

She's taken advantage of the booming market in the Southern Highlands, which has seen prices skyrocket due to the COVID-19 triggered exodus from Sydney.

Ritchie paid $1.75 million for the heritage estate in 2016 when it was bought with her then husband of six years, the former rugby league player Stuart Webb.

It resold off market for $3.2 million earlier this month while Ritchie was spotted holding hands with youthful businessman boyfriend John Bell as they holidayed in Byron Bay.

Ritchie’s Burradoo property.

There was a rare reveal of the weekender when a photo of Fallow Field was posted to her 320,000 Instagram followers on her last day of ownership, with the cryptic caption: "Some things stand the test of time."

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom weekender set down a private, tree-lined driveway has been bought by builder Robert Sellors and wife Kate, who sold their Paddington terrace for just over $3.7 million late last year. As well as the residence, the 6420sqm holding comes with a late 1800s carriage house with a hayloft.

One of the bedrooms inside the house.

The property includes a carriage house.

It is not Ritchie's only disposal, as last November she offloaded her long-held Bellevue Hill investment apartment for $885,000.

She had paid $335,000 for the two bed apartment in 2000 when she was just 22, and had been affectionately known as Sally Fletcher on Home And Away for 14 years.

It leaves Ritchie with the house in Randwick, bought for $990,000 in 2003 when upsizing from Bellevue Hill.

BIG BYRON BUY FOR RENO QUEEN

The renovation queen Cherie Barber has bought back into the Byron market after pocketing $5.4 million last year at Wategos Beach. Barber has sec­ured Bundaleer Retreat in the Hemsworth-heartland of Broken Head.

She's paid $3,115,000 for an inland accommodation venture. The 5.5ha property has a homestead, described as a caretaker's residence, along with five self-contained bungalows set around its resort-style pool and barbecue area.

Renovation queen Cherie Barber has bought a house in Broken Head.

The property sold with app­roved plans for five further bungalows. The holding last traded for $150,000 in 1994 when bought by the Tancred family.

Barber, who founded the property and home renovation training course provider, Renovating for Profit, was in the news last year when she splashed $6.2 million on the Lilyfield warehouse conversion of comed­ian Merrick Watts and wife Georgie.

Inside Barber’s new home.

She also offloaded a number of western Sydney investments last year for a tidy profit, including a Lethbridge Park cottage bought for $360,000 in 2014 which sold for $550,000. There was also a Colyton investment offloaded at $870,000 after she paid $580,000 in 2016, and added a granny flat.

GLENN SHORROCK ON THE MOVE

Little River Band veteran frontman Glenn Shorrock and his partner Irene Rose are selling their Darlinghurst apartment.

The 36th floor corner The Elan apartment was bought for $2.1 million less than 12 months ago but are now seeking $2.6 million for the apartment.

No insights yet into their plans, but presumably something exciting for the couple.

The marketing of the redundant two-bedroom, two-bathroom Kings Cross Rd apartment suggests there's been a "new superior renovation" since its acquisition.

Singer Glenn Shorrock is selling his Darlinghurst unit. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

It spans 105sqm with open plan living, kitchen and dining area which opens to the balcony with views of the city skyline. There are two car spaces.

Local longtime agent Diana Smith is marketing the 1997-built apartment on behalf of Shorrock, who was born in England, and migrated at 10 to Adelaide in the mid-1950s.

The block's last prestige sale was in December when $2.6 million was paid for a two bedroom, two bathroom 27th floor apartment, through Smith.

At 136 metres, and 40 stories tall, The Elan is located 45 metres above sea level.

Shorrock, who published his autobiography in 2018 as he hit his mid 70s, is "definitely not ready to slow down," ­according to his website.

PRINT TYCOON'S POTTS POINT LIST

Printing magnate Michael Hannan is on the move again.

The duplex penthouse within the Potts Point Ikon building is set for forthcoming Richardson & Wrench auction with $12 million expectations held by listing agents Geoff Cox and Jason Boon.

Michael Hannan is on the move again. Picture: John Appleyard

The three-bedroom apartment, that spans 340sqm with 95sqm of terraces, was bought from New York-based ­private equity boss Leonard Harlan and wife Fleur for $8,325,000 in 2017.

Hannan has been the estate agents' friend as he has bounced around the neighbourhood over recent years.

Based on five years of sales, Potts Point has seen a compound growth rate of 4.5 per cent for units, according to realestate.com.au.

MYSTERY REVEAL

Faina Stolyar has emerged the $10.4 million buyer of the Point Piper penthouse of San Francisco-based vintage car collector Charles Goodman and his wife, Barbara.

The Point Piper penthouse was purchased by Faina Stolyar.

The Lady Martin's Beach apartment sold last month when all six registered bidders completed without success when it was passed in at $10.6 million through Richardson and Wrench agent Michael Dunn. The Longworth Ave, Martinique triplex apartment last sold for $3.5 million in 2001. Stolyar had sold Lapin House, the 1949 ­Neville Gruzman-designed Rose Bay modernist harbourfront, she shared with her mining industry son, Ian Stolyar, early last year for $16.6 million to currency trader­ ­Anthony Collick.

Originally published as Kate Ritchie sells Highlands weekender