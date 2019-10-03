Menu
Cassandra Thorburn and Karl Stefanovic at the 2011 Logies.
Celebrity

Karl’s ex spills on ‘challenging’ divorce

3rd Oct 2019 9:54 AM

CASSANDRA Thorburn has opened up about the struggles of co-parenting three kids with ex-husband Karl Stefanovic.

The ex-Today host split with his wife of 21 years in late 2016, sparking a bitter and public divorce.

The former couple have three children together - Jackson, 20, Ava, 14, and River, 12.

 

The former couple share three children.
Speaking on this week's The Juggling Act podcast, Thorburn admitted that sharing them with her ex-husband was a "massive challenge".

"Co-parenting I think is a massive challenge. Even if there's an amicable agreement between the parties, it still becomes hard," she told co-hosts Sarah Harris and Melissa Wilson.

"You're leading separate lives, you're no longer in a co-environment. So co-parenting … that's a big word."

However, Thorburn also explained that working through it was possible.

"There obviously is a way to navigate it," she said. "I don't think there's a textbook of instructions in point form (where) you can guarantee you're going to get that end result."

 

Stefanovic and Yarbrough’s wedding in Cabo.
Months after splitting from Thorburn, Stefanovic met shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough at a yacht party in Sydney and sparked up a relationship.

The couple went on to marry in a lavish ceremony in Mexico last December.

