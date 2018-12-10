Karl, get off my Facebook feed, I just pulled an eye muscle

Have you seen this photo? If not, how did you miss it? Please tell me.

IT WAS with great weariness that I observed the saturation coverage of Karl Stefanovic's nuptials over the weekend.

Apparently there was little else going on the world. If there was, its newsworthiness paled in comparison to the beaming Karl and his young bride.

I actually pulled an eye muscle rolling my eyes at one headline and was forced to abandon social media altogether - not a bad thing, I know, especially considering the ACCC's preliminary report into digital platforms shows it is considering establishing an ombudsman to deal with the enormous number of complaints.

Nine's breakfast show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson arrive at Sunshine Coast Airport. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily John McCutcheon

I'll bet there were a few more after that wedding. My care factor started out low, and by Sunday night had turned to despair.

In the words of Carrie Bradshaw, I couldn't help but wonder... did Channel Nine rent-a-crowd and hijack Facebook to generate artificial hype in the hope of rebranding its fallen golden child?

I for one can think of no other explanation.

There was plenty else far more interesting going on in Australia and the world: the violent anti-government raids in Paris, Chinese fury at the detention of one its own in Canada.

Locally, Agforce has offered to take Queensland's last two ag colleges off the State Government's hands and save them from being shut down and turned into a jail or refugee settlement.

Let us hope the State Govt sees sense and lets this happen.