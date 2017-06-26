Karen's creations would make Nanna proud

Karen Daly is a knitting fan and Mya Lorensen (below) is the perfect model for some of Karen's creations.

"IT STARTED out as a hobby, when I taught myself to crochet and knit at 13 years old,” said Karen Daly, owner of Facebook business Nanna Knits, Knots & Sew On.

From humble beginnings, Karen made it into a business, selling handmade garments, toys and other items to friends, family and her customers on the internet.

Gympie's Mya Lorensen wearing a Nanna Knits Knots & Sew On slouchie. Renee Albrecht

Rather than dying out, crochet and knitted goods are enjoying somewhat of a renaissance, according to Karen, who said she was often called on to make unique and one-off pieces.

"People will show me pictures of what they want and they ask me to make it. Sometimes there will be something there I haven't done before. So, I have a go, then if I still can't work it out I google it and watch how-to videos on Youtube. Then I say to myself, 'oh, that's how you do that!' If it wasn't for Youtube, I'd be in trouble,” she said.

She said sometimes people would do that with her creations too, but she doesn't mind.

Mya Lorensen in a Nanna Knits Knots & Sew On poncho and matching slouchy. Renee Albrecht

"I just love creating things. It's what I like to do. It's portable and convenient and I can do it while I watch television. It's relaxing,” she said.

She also has a range of colourful ponchos, headbands and slouchies (oversized beanies that are snug fitting on the hairline but taller and wider towards the crown), which are very popular sellers.

Cot blankets are also a popular request and people will often keep them safe and pass them on to other family members.

Check out some more of the range of Karen's creations available at www.facebook.com/nannaknitsknotsandsewon.

Her character beanies for babies are one of her most popular orders, with beanies in the shape of owls, puppies, tigers and even Minions.