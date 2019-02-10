‘I was going to propose’: Tragic timing of fatal shooting

THE partner of a woman fatally shot at an isolated property south of Brisbane yesterday has revealed he was planning to propose to her this week.

Megan Kirley, 40, was dead from a gunshot wound to the head when police and paramedics arrived at the Wembley Rd, Karawatha property yesterday after her partner Pieter Pickering, 43, made a frantic Triple-0 call at 3am.

He continues to assist detectives and the homicide squad in their inquiries into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death but today told The Courier Mail he was planning to propose on Valentine's Day.

Megan Kirley was found dead from a shot to the head at a Karawatha property. Photo: Facebook

"I loved her so much and planned to ask her to marry me on Valentine's Day. I'm lost now she is gone," Pieter Pickering told The Courier Mail.

"She was the greatest woman this world has ever been graced with.

"She was strong yet kind and caring, she was understanding and my best friend. She made an impact on every person's lives that were privileged enough to meet her."

Mr Pickering was yesterday in police custody assisting detectives with their inquiries.

He was released without charge and is continuing to assist investigators.

Asked what had happened Mr Pickering said he was unable to go into details.

"I don't want the investigation hampered in any way," he said.

Police at the scene of the shooting. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh).

The couple had been together for about six months, living on the property at Karawatha.

"We were so happy, like I said we were at the point we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together."

South Brisbane detectives, with the assistance of the Homicide Investigation Unit continue to scour the large property for clues about how she came to be shot in the head.

Detective Inspector Craig Morrow said the investigation was in its "early stages" but confirmed the man who had called Triple-0 was "assisting" police.

"The scene itself is being examined forensically at the moment," he said. "The issue is that it's a large property and it will take some time.

"It's a systematic search and examination of the scene."

Neighbours yesterday said they had often seen a woman on a motorcycle come and go from the property.

"She was a good woman. I've known her longer than many. Really sad," a friend wrote on social media.

Det Insp Morrow said she had been staying at the property.

Megan Kirley was found dead from a shot to the head at a Karawatha property. Photo: Facebook

"What we've been able to determine is that he and the deceased were the only ones at the residence at the time of police arrival," he said.

Police could be seen standing guard at shed-like structures that appeared to have been used as a residence. The property is expected to remain a crime scene for some time.

Det Insp Morrow said police were asking anyone with dash camera footage from Wembley Rd or surrounds to come forward.

"Anyone who was in the area from midnight onwards, any information they can provide from dashcam or otherwise would be greatly appreciated," he said.

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000