Kanye insists he initiated divorce

Hit maker Kanye West wants to be No. 1 - even in his divorce.

Sources tell us that the hip-hop star is "annoyed" at reports that say Kim Kardashian filed first in their split, and that she's divorcing him.

We're told West - who just responded to the papers filed by Kardashian two months ago - is "super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him," said the source, who noted the Kardashian family's "huge spin machine".

"Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out," insisted the insider. "She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage."

The source added that he let her "file first in order to give her dignity."

A source previously told Page Six the couple, who has four children, has ceased talking.

"Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, 'You can contact me through my security,'" the source told us.

There were reports that the couple was in counselling prior to their official split.

Page Six was the first to report in January that the divorce was "imminent" for Kardashian, 40, and West, 43. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed in February.

West's bizarre 2020 presidential run was reportedly "the last straw" for Kardashian, though sources told Page Six that West has "been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while. Especially her mother [Kris Jenner], who looms large in all big decisions she makes."

Kim and Kanye at Kanye’s Wyoming ranch. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, another source told us: "This isn't about one thing. There are things that have accumulated over time and created distance between them."

Page Six also reported this week that West is already thinking about his next relationship after Kardashian. A source told us that West wants to next be with "an artist" who is a "creative person," so they "can speak the same language together".

