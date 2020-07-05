Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News

Kanye West: ‘I am running for president’

5th Jul 2020 11:33 AM

Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States.

The self-proclaimed "greatest artist of all time" posted a tweet this morning declaring his intention to run for the top job.

He completed the tweet with an American flag emoji, and the hashtag #2020VISION.

West immediately received a positive response from Elon Musk, who said: "You have my full support!"

This isn't the first time the American rapper has pledged a run for the White House.

In November last year, he made headlines after publicly announcing he would run for President in 2024.

Over the past year, the singer has leaned much more into politics, having had a handful of widely-publicised meetings with President Donald Trump.

At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, he announced onstage that he would be running for President, leading many to wonder whether he would run the following year.

editors picks kanye west

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Island's fatal shark attack victim identified

        premium_icon Fraser Island's fatal shark attack victim identified

        News The man killed in a devastating shark attack off Fraser Island this weekend was a 36-year-old Sunshine Coast man.

        Gympie man accused of plunging chisel into victim’s stomach

        premium_icon Gympie man accused of plunging chisel into victim’s stomach

        News The 21-year-old allegedly broke into the victim’s house before the attack

        Has council canned this controversial $1.1m project?

        premium_icon Has council canned this controversial $1.1m project?

        News More than three years after Gympie council unveiled its plans, there’s been little...

        Major Gympie region bridge upgrade will be ready this year

        premium_icon Major Gympie region bridge upgrade will be ready this year

        News ‘Significant rain’ in February delayed work, but the project is said to be still on...