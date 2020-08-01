Kanye hits back over public ‘concern’

Kanye West has denied the public should be "concerned" about him following weeks of alarming reports about his mental health.

The rapper - who last month announced his intention to run in the US presidential election in November - sparked concerns after tweeting, then deleting, a series of shocking "white supremacy" accusations about his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner, and claiming they were trying to "lock him up".

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

The latest tweets come after West broke down in tears at a presidential rally in South Carolina, where he revealed he and Kardashian had initially considered terminating their now-7-year-old daughter, North.

Kardashian addressed her husband's mental health in an emotional statement recently, deeming his erratic behaviour a "bipolar episode".

But in a new series of tweets posted on Friday, West defended his behaviour.

"I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me," he wrote.

"I'm concerned for the world that feels you shouldn't cry about this subject."

He added: "Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years."

West also suggested there was a bigger strategy at play to prevent his presidential aspirations.

"There is a tactic of 4 D's: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss, Destroy," he tweeted. "I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here."

Recent reports have indicated West and his wife have been living separate lives as their future hangs in the balance.

According to reports, West, 43, now lives full time at his US$14 million (A$19 million) Wyoming ranch, which is best for his "creativity", while Kardashian is based in LA with their four kids and her family.

The couple briefly reunited in Wyoming last week, and Kardashian was photographed weeping as the pair had an intense conversation in a car. She was seen flying back to LA on a private jet after just one night with her husband.

According to the NY Post, sources have denied any divorce plans but it's been revealed there's been distance between West and Kardashian for some time.

"Kanye's in Wyoming, that's his main base. But they're not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it's not like they're not able to see each other.

"Kim is completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they're so young.

"She's doing well, she doesn't want this to impact on the kids, so it's business as normal with them. Her sisters have been helping out and the kids have been with their cousins. They don't want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father."

Asked if anything was resolved during their meeting, the source told Page Six: "She told him how upset she was. But nothing was really resolved. Kim knows they can't move on one way or the other, and Kanye can't be a husband or a father until he gets help, it's extremely difficult and frustrating for her."

Last week, West publicly apologised to Kardashian on Twitter and asked for her forgiveness. It comes after he attacked both Kardashian and Jenner on social media, and claimed he had been trying to divorce his wife for a while.

Just after posting the apology tweet, TMZ reported that West went to a Wyoming hospital to treat his anxiety, entering the ER room, but only staying for around 10 minutes.

"I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote in a previous tweet.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Last month, Kardashian broke her silence about her husband's mental health, posting a statement to Instagram in which she defended the rapper and made mention of his bipolar disorder.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

But Kardashian said she felt compelled to speak out because "of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health".

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she went on.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try."

