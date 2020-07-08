Kangaroos size up Storm players as they settle into town

Christian Welch catches the ball during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on July 07, 2020 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

While they can't interact with the community, the Melbourne Storm have enjoyed being greeted by some of the Sunshine Coast's other locals during their extended stay in the region.

The Storm have been in the region for the past 10 days, settling into Novotel Resort at Twin Waters in a bid to avoid a worrying spike of coronavirus cases in Victoria.

Being under strict COVID-19 restrictions within the NRL bubble, the Storm haven't been able to interact with fans or the community, simply training and playing.

However, that doesn't mean they haven't been getting some welcome visitors in between Storm duties, prop Christian Welch has revealed.

The 25-year-old, 110kg forward, said some "huge" kangaroos and local bird life had been quick to get friendly with the playing group.

"They're (kangaroos) not scared of us and they're huge," Welch said.

"The chests on some of these boys - I'm going to have to work out what gym program they're doing.

"Even the birds, we've got the birds coming into the team room and having a go at all our food so there's a lot of nature here, it's been great."

Welch said Max King had been able to get near them, but he wasn't game.

"I wouldn't go near them, they're everywhere the kangaroos," he said.

A total of 55 players and staff travelled up to the Coast on June 27, with family following the day after.

The club is using training facilities at Sunshine Coast Stadium and hopes to hold a few home games there in coming weeks.