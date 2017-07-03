24°
Kangaroo takes swipe at rescuers

Rachel Lang
3rd Jul 2017 7:05 AM
A kangaroo has turned on those who rescued him from sinking in a muddy bog.
A kangaroo has turned on those who rescued him from sinking in a muddy bog.

A GROUP of construction workers have learnt that no good deed goes unpunished, after they were attacked by a kangaroo they had just rescued from drowning.

The frightened animal was found sinking in the mud at a roadworks pit in Kybong on Saturday, prompting a team of well-intentioned construction workers to rescue the little marsupial.

One construction worker caught the good deed on tape, while his co-workers worked together to pull the roo out of the mud.

It was after they freed the kangaroo and tried to usher him into nearby bushland that things took a turn for the worse.

 

The exhausted kangaroo struggled to get up an embankment when one of the workers, who was recording the rescue on his mobile phone, got a little too close for comfort.

The roo leapt at one of the workers, knocking him to the ground.

"...Still had a bit of chop in him but gave Shauno a tickle up," Construction worker Ethan Thompson said.

The workers scrambled to get away from the terrified animal, who tried a few more bouts of kangaroo boxing before skipping off into the bush.

Guy Nixon, who posted the video online, was praised by his friends for rescuing the Australian icon - even if the roo wasn't too pleased.

"So glad they helped him," Leza Scharf commented on the video.

"Good on you guys you should feel proud for helping an animal in its time off need.

"Without you he certainly would have died."

