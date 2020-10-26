Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Kangaroo v koala on Straddie (7 News)
Environment

Kangaroo takes on koala in bizarre fight

by Shiloh Payne
26th Oct 2020 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australia's two favourite native animals have been spotted fighting it out as a kangaroo takes on a koala on North Stradbroke Island.

The marsupials were spotted in the altercation at Amity Point over the weekend.

Bystanders caught the moment the kangaroo reached for the koala on camera and tried to stop the fight by whistling and shouting before the koala escaped.

"Oh my god they're having a fight," one woman said.

"The kangaroo is trying to hurt the koala."

The kangaroo hopped in the other direction minutes after it lost sight of the Koala who headed towards a tree.

editors picks wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEEKEND WRAP: 5 crashes in Gympie region

        Premium Content WEEKEND WRAP: 5 crashes in Gympie region

        News Five people were taken to hospital from different crashes around the Gympie region in a busy weekend for emergency services:

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics KAP bid to split the state in two, but south won’t get a say in a referendum

        Man charged for impersonating police, detaining people

        Premium Content Man charged for impersonating police, detaining people

        News A Gympie man is facing 26 charges including impersonating police, keeping people...

        Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.