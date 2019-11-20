Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Kangaroo at Novotel Sunshine Coast
Offbeat

Kangaroo skips into luxury at resort’s new bar

Ashley Carter
20th Nov 2019 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CURIOS kangaroo has been spotted entertaining guests at the opening of Novotel Sunshine Coast's new poolside bar.

A video of the kangaroo skipping through the bar, past dozens of excited onlookers, has gone viral after it was shared to popular Facebook page LADbible.

"It's our new bar that's got everyone skipping, so hop along to (Novotel Sunshine Coast)," Novotel wrote.

The former Novotel Twin Waters this month unveiled $2 million worth of renovations to go with its revamped brand.

editors picks kangaroo novotel sunshine coast novotel twin waters resort offbeat
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 2 people to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 2 people to face Gympie court today

        News These people will be facing Gympie court today.

        Judge's warning for tradie caught up in nightclub scuffle

        premium_icon Judge's warning for tradie caught up in nightclub scuffle

        News Judge tells tradie Kodey Shaun Dwyer ‘don’t come back’ after fight.

        New twist in Toolara 'esky' murder, torture case

        premium_icon New twist in Toolara 'esky' murder, torture case

        Crime Fisherman successfully appeals murder, torture conviction

        Sunshine Coast butcher wins best ham in Australia

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast butcher wins best ham in Australia

        Food & Entertainment Gympie trained butcher is as happy as a pig in mud