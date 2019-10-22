Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Roo caught window shopping

by Dixie Sulda
22nd Oct 2019 8:00 PM

An adventurous kangaroo has been spotted hopping around Seacliff and even having a dip.

Locals watched - and got out of the way - as the roo hopped along footpaths and then through the dunes, before having a swim near the Seacliff Surf Life Saving Club about 9.30am.

Tom Caesar, of Brighton, said he and his partner Bree were shocked when they spotted the kangaroo.

"We were walking this morning and we saw this thing running across the road and thought 'what is that?'" Mr Caesar said.

Get out the way … roo coming through. Picture: Supplied
Get out the way … roo coming through. Picture: Supplied

"It was literally hopping down the footpath."

Mr Caesar said the kangaroo hopped from Brighton to Seacliff, where it decided to hop through the sand dunes before heading into the water.

"It was literally neck deep, swimming. It was pretty cool to see … can't say we've seen a kangaroo down the beach before."

Yesterday, video emerged of a kangaroo that took a swim in a surburban pool at Seaford Rise.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks kangaroo offbeat viral video

Top Stories

    HORRENDOUS: Is this Gympie bloke's tattoo the worst ever?

    premium_icon HORRENDOUS: Is this Gympie bloke's tattoo the worst ever?

    News This is what happens when you lose a bet on a Bali holiday.

    POWER 30 2019: Who moved up Gympie's list?

    premium_icon POWER 30 2019: Who moved up Gympie's list?

    Offbeat One member jumped a staggering 22 spots.

    Gympie sparky, father of three realises lifelong Army dream

    premium_icon Gympie sparky, father of three realises lifelong Army dream

    News 'Ever since I can remember I've wanted to join the Australian Army.'

    Premier guilty of contempt, apologises to Parliament

    premium_icon Premier guilty of contempt, apologises to Parliament

    Politics Premier apologises after being found guilty of contempt