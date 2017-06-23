Kandanga students hit the heights

Sienna Humphries has a view from the top with the instructor.

AS A COMPONENT of teaching the Year 6 students at Kandanga State School about setting a series of minor goals in order to reach a more substantial end goal, the group recently took a trip to Mt Tinbeerwah for a day of abseiling.

BRAVE SOULS: Ella Grandcourt (above left) is a picture of concentration on her descent down Mt Tinbeerwah recently, while Hayley Siewert (above right) seems to be thoroughly enjoying the experience. Contributed

All students had identified four minor goals that would help them make it to the bottom of the cliff, and while the weather was at times atrocious, everyone pushed past their fears and enjoyed the thrill of challenging themselves to achieve what many had thought they would be incapable of doing.

Daimon Lucht part way through his descent. Contributed

Principal Warwick Lucht wanted to send a special shout out to the three thrill seekers that were brave enough to attempt it a second time.