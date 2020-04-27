Menu
CRASHES: Single vehicle crashes resulted in three people injured in the near-Gympie area over the weekend, including one near Kandange.
News

Kandanga rollover crash reported

Arthur Gorrie
27th Apr 2020 7:28 AM
AMBULANCE paramedics rushed to a single vehicle crash scene on the Mary Valley Rd near Kandanga on Saturday night, Queensland Ambulance Service has reported.

QAS Media reported attending a single-vehicle rollover crash about 10.55pm.

“One male in his late teens was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

He suffered soft tissue injuries, the report said.

Also at the weekend, a man and a woman attended another single vehicle crash in Upper Rosemount Rd, near Nambour at 8.05pm.

A male and a female were able to remove themselves from the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

They were transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, QAS reported.

Also in the Nambour area, paramedics, including Critical Care, went to a private home just after midnight on Saturday morning after a wounding incident.

A man in his 30s suffered back, arm and face injuries and was taken, in a serious but stable condition to Nambour Hospital.

A second patient, a mal in his 20s, was also transported to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

