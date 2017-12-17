Menu
Kandanga quarry delayed for more detail

ON HOLD: A proposal to reopen and rehabilitate a quarry at Kandanga has been delayed by the council.
scott kovacevic
by

A QUARRY at Kandanga has been put on hold by Gympie Regional Council until more information can be provided.

The proposal was recommended for approval by council staff, but Councillor Mark McDonald said a survey was needed on the site before any decision.

"I don't think we can make an informed decision without that,” Cr McDonald said.

The applicant was asking to be allowed to remove up to 5000 tonnes per year to rehabilitate the site.

Mayor Mick Curran agreed with holding off on the proposal, but questioned a condition which required the applicant to improve Riversdale Rd.

"It will be an enormous cost to this applicant,” Cr Curran said.

"Personally I'd like to see more conversation around the road upgrade.”

Cr Glen Hartwig shared this concern, but also questioned why this applicant should be forced to wait for a survey.

"We're going to do something that we don't do for other applicants of extractive industry,” Cr Hartwig said.

He also questioned the need to wait, given debate on Corbets quarry, which had been approved earlier in the meeting.

"We had councillors concerned before about holding up jobs,” he said.

"With a few amendments we could see this move forward.”

Crs Hartwig and Hilary Smerdon voted against waiting, which was approved 6-2.

Cr James Cochrane was on leave.

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council kandanga mary valley quarry

Gympie Times
