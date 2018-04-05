Kandanga quarry approved subject to conditions

An abandoned quarry near Kandanga is the subject of a development application.

GYMPIE Regional Council's decision to approve a quarry at Kandanga is contingent on multiple environmental and traffic-related conditions, according to Division 1 Councillor Mark McDonald.

Council approved Martoo Consulting's proposal for the Riversdale Rd quarry after previously delaying a decision late last year.

The proposal asks for 5,000 tonnes to be extracted from the site per year.

EARLIER: Kandanga quarry delayed for more detail

A total of 21 submissions were received by council - including a petition with 47 signatures - to do with issues including environmental concerns for the Mary River, road safety, noise and visual amenity.

Cr McDonald said the onus was on the applicants to follow identified processes in order for the developments to go ahead.

The proposed quarry site at Kandanga, on Riversdale Rd. Gympie Regional Council

"The development was conditioned to submit an Environmental Management Plan prior to commencement, where all potential impacts of the activity can be identified and appropriate protection measures documented with council's approval.

"Quarrying activities close to watercourses present numerous environmental impacts [like] bank destabilisation and sediment run-off, which have flow-on effects to the integrity of the waterway.

"Conditions of approval were also imposed requiring a pilot vehicle and traffic control at the Riversdale Road/Mary Valley Highway intersection for all heavy vehicle traffic movements associated with the quarry.

"These conditions were in lieu of physical road upgrading and were to address safety concerns presented by the application.”

The approval of the Kandanga site follows the green light given to Corbets quarry on the Mary Valley Link Rd late last year, despite public outcry.

Another Martoo proposal for expansion to their quarry at the Old Bruce Highway in Kybong was laid on the table, subject to future developments.