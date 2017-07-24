Kandanga pub all-star opening

Doug and Caroline Greensill with league legend Alfie Langer at the opening of the Kandanga Hotel on Saturday.

"IT WAS terrific. It was huge!" Doug Greensill, owner and operator of the Kandanga Hotel exclaimed of the grand opening on Saturday.

And he would be right. More than 1000 people dropped in to check out the proceedings including Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and Alfie Langer, the Fourex Promo Girls and the Cherry Ripes.

Doug said 400 meals were served over the course of the day and he was pretty sure they were all happy.

"We had no complaints from the locals," he said with a grin.

The plan is to have regular live entertainment at the rebuilt hotel, starting with the Sunday sessions, once it settles down in a couple of weeks, according to Doug.

Check out all the colourful characters that came along to the grand opening in the photo gallery below; with pictures sent to us by Doug's daughter-in-law, Aleesha Greensill.